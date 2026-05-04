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Mountain Lion Prompts Temporary Lockdown At Summerville High

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By Nic Peterson
Summerville High School

Summerville High School

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Tuolumne, CA– A mountain lion sighting near Summerville High School prompted a temporary shelter-in-place Monday morning, briefly disrupting the start of the school day before officials lifted the precaution.

Summerville High Principal Brett Christopher explained in an email sent to parents and staff that the campus was placed under a “shelter in place” before classes began after community members and staff reported seeing a mountain lion above the school’s maintenance shop. The shelter-in-place was later lifted after authorities determined there was no immediate threat to students or staff. School officials said classes continued on a normal schedule after the incident.

Animal experts give these safety tips for coming face-to-face with a mountain lion:

  • Stay calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly.
  • Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens.
  • Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion’s instinct to chase.
  • Do not crouch down or bend over.

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