Football’s Biggest Weekend Brings Warnings From CHP

Sonora, CA—This Super Bowl Sunday, the CHP warns fans across the state to make smart, responsible decisions—whether they’re attending the game in person at Levi Stadium in the Bay Area or heading to a watch party or celebrating at home.

According to statistics, there are considerably more incidences of DUI driving on Super Bowl Sunday (2/8/26) than on any other Sunday. Last year’s Super Bowl, impaired driving resulted in CHP officers arresting over 200 drivers and responding to over 130 collisions within their jurisdiction, with one fatality and over 60 injuries.

“Our goal is to keep California’s roads safe, and we will actively enforce laws against unsafe and reckless driving. At the end of the day, the real winner is the one who makes it home safely,” relayed Commissioner Sean Duryee.

There will be added patrols on game day to promote public safety for motorists, residents, and visitors participating in the festivities. Drivers should follow speed limits, wear a seatbelt, and plan to have a sober designated driver, use a car-sharing service, or take public transit.

The CHP urges anyone on the roadway who suspects another driver may be under the influence to call 9-1-1 to report it. When doing that, make sure to give officers a description of the vehicle, location, license plate number, and direction of travel.

“Don’t earn a flag on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct; let’s all work together to keep California’s roads safer,” state CHP officials.