FEMA Approves Fire Management Assistance Grant For Gann Fire

Calaveras, CA– The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) to help California cover the costs of battling the Gann Fire in Calaveras County.

FEMA Region 9 approved the grant after California submitted a request on August 4. According to FEMA, the Gann Fire had burned more than 6,495 acres at the time of the request and was threatening approximately 919 homes in and around Copperopolis and San Andreas. Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for about 900 residents. The grant provides federal reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible expenses may include field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies, and costs associated with mobilization and demobilization of firefighting resources.

“California is fully mobilized alongside our local and state partners to meet the challenges posed by the Gann Fire,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “By securing this assistance, we are strengthening our ability to deploy critical firefighting resources, accelerate containment efforts, protect lives and property, and support communities facing ongoing evacuations.”

Fire Management Assistance Grants are administered by FEMA to help state, local, tribal, and territorial governments respond to significant wildfires before they escalate into major disasters.