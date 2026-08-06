Traffic Stop Leads To Arrests After Deputies Discover Stolen Mail, Checks And Drugs

Sonora, CA– Three Modesto residents were arrested after a traffic stop in Tuolumne County led deputies to discover stolen mail, checks, and suspected drugs inside their vehicle.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Jamestown Road area shortly before midnight on July 29 when they observed a vehicle stop in front of a mailbox. The deputy reported seeing two occupants exit the vehicle, approach the mailbox, and return before the vehicle drove away. The deputy conducted a traffic stop near Jamestown Road and Gold Links Road and contacted three occupants identified as Angaleena Ann Marie Correll, 21; Chase Fodrie, 19; and Sunny Deanne Walker, 49, all of Modesto.

Deputies found a basket containing a large quantity of mail addressed to multiple individuals throughout Tuolumne County and neighboring counties, according to the sheriff’s office. A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered additional stolen mail and checks belonging to victims in Tuolumne County, Ripon, Manteca and Modesto, along with a credit card that did not belong to any of the occupants. Deputies also located suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax pills inside the vehicle.

All three suspects were booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges including identity theft, mail theft, conspiracy, and drug-related offenses.