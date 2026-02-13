New Superintendent Picked For Calaveras Unified School District

San Andreas, CA — A familiar leader within the Calaveras Unified School District will step into the Superintendent role next school year following the upcoming retirement of Dr. Ronald Estes.

Kassandra (Kassie) Meeks was the top finalist following a statewide search. Meeks, who graduated from Calaveras Unified in 2002, is currently serving as the district’s Assistant Superintendent/Special Education.

The district reports that over two dozen candidates applied for the position and six were picked for interviews with a panel of parents, teachers, school administrators, and other community stakeholders. Three finalists were recommended to the board of trustees, and Meeks was the final pick following board interviews.

Outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Estes, says, “Without a doubt, Kassie Meeks will make an outstanding superintendent of schools for the Calaveras Unified School District. In my time working with her, I have found her to be a knowledgeable problem solver who is focused on a common-sense approach to children’s education. She possesses all of the attributes that you want in a leader…honesty, sincerity, ingenuity, and a positive attitude.”

Weeks and her husband, Jay, live in Valley Springs with their three children, who all attend Calaveras Unified.

Board of Trustees President, Bryan Porath, adds, “Her proven leadership, deep commitment to student success, and collaborative approach reflect exactly what our district needs at this moment. I’m confident she will build strong partnerships with staff, families, and the community.”

The board hopes to hire someone to fill Meeks’ current position within the next few months.

The district includes Calaveras High, Gold Strike Continuation, Jenny Lind Elementary, Mokelumne Hill Elementary, San Andreas Elementary, Sierra Hills Education Center, Toyon Middle School, Valley Springs Elementary, and West Point Elementary.