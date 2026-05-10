Plenty Of Rodeo Action For A Second Day Of The Round-Up

Sonora, CA—There is much more roping, riding, and family fun activities coming up today, during the final day of the 67th annual Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Mother Lode Round-Up.

First, start Sunday morning right with good food at the Mother’s Day Breakfast. Then head to Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora, which is right where you need to be for the second day of the rodeo. The two-day event includes bareback riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and the crowd favorite, bull riding and roping. Another event that keeps the crowd cheering and brings a lot of laughing is the mutton busting, where tiny tykes test their riding skills by trying to stay atop a sheep. For a complete rundown of today’s events, click here.