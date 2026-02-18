Warming Centers Open In Tuolumne County And A Plea From The Sheriff

Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez is asking for neighbors to partner with his office to help check on others during this wicked winter storm hitting the Mother Lode—TCSO photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has opened two facilities for those impacted by the widespread power outages as the winter storm continues to blow through the Mother Lode, and the sheriff is asking the public to watch out for each other.

As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service forecasts continued significant mountain and foothill snow through Thursday. OES officials noted that although the thresholds for the Tuolumne County Extreme Temperature Contingency Plan will not be met, due to extended power outages, these warming centers opened at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026:

Groveland Community Resilience Center, 18986 Ferretti Rd, Groveland, CA 95321 Tuolumne CRC, 18241 Bay Ave, Tuolumne, CA 95379

“Should the power outages be extended, we will open both locations as shelters starting at 7 pm,” added OES officials.

OES gave these tips to stay safe during winter weather:

Stay off roads if at all possible. If you do travel, carry a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Limit your time outside to avoid exposure to extreme cold. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warming clothing.

Prepare for power outages and take safety precautions when hooking up alternate power sources.

Check in on your friends and neighbors who may need assistance.

Anyone needing assistance with sheltering animals is asked to contact Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control at 209-694-2730, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For after-hours animal emergencies, call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 209-533-5815. For further assistance or center information, contact the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services at 209-533-6395 or email oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us.