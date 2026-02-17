Mother Lode Winter Storm Warning Effective Through Thursday Night

The Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Mariposa County and Yosemite National Park, will remain in effect until 10 PM Wednesday. Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for the Mother Lode and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, has been extended until 10 PM Thursday.

Heavy snow remains in the forecast.

By Tuesday morning, the snow levels will range between 2,500 to 4,000 feet. From Tuesday night through Thursday, the snow levels will mostly range between 1,500 to 3,000 feet.

There may be light snow accumulations as low as the 1,000 foot elevation. Up to one foot of total snow accumulation is likely between 2,000 to 2,500 feet. One to two feet of snow is possible between 2,500 to 3,500 feet. Above the 6,000 foot elevation, expect three to eight feet of total snow accumulation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds gusts will continue to range from forty-five to sixty mph. Such strong winds could cause tree damage.

There will be dangerous, difficult and near impossible travel conditions with chain controls and road closures possible. There will be low visibility, due to a combination of wind and heavy snow. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.