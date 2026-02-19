No Reservations Needed To Visit Yosemite This Year

Yosemite, CA—No reservations are needed this year to visit Yosemite National Park, as data from last year showed it is not the “most effective approach for the coming season.”

Park officials report that the decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of traffic patterns, parking availability, and visitor use during the 2025 season. That data found that most weekdays maintained available parking, stable traffic flow, and visitation levels within the park’s operational capacity.

“We are committed to visitor access, safety, and resource protection and will continue active traffic management strategies to ensure a great visitor experience,” said Yosemite Superintendent Ray McPadden. “While reservation systems are one valuable management tool, our data demonstrates that a season-wide reservation requirement is not the most effective approach for the coming season.”

As we reported here in February of last year, reservations have been required at times in recent years as pilot projects. The plan was to make it permanent last summer, during peak travel times, but that was temporarily put on hold. However, reservations were eventually used last year. This year, the plan is to broaden its use of operational strategies that proved effective during the 2025 season. With no reservation system in place, those include:

Real-time traffic monitoring to identify and respond quickly to congestion hotspots.

Active parking management in Yosemite Valley to maximize available capacity.

Additional staffing at key intersections and decision points during peak periods.

Improved visitor information through road condition alerts, congestion warnings, and trip-planning tools.

Expanded guidance encouraging weekday visitation, when parking and traffic conditions are more favorable.

Promoting recreation outside Yosemite Valley, including Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Hetch Hetchy, and other high-quality destinations across the park.

Park officials provided these travel tips for visitors in 2026:

Plan visits early, especially for weekends and holiday periods.

Consider weekday trips for lower congestion and greater parking availability.

Explore options for hiking, sightseeing, and recreation outside Yosemite Valley.

Check the park website for real-time conditions, seasonal updates, and trip-planning tools.

“Our goal is to help every visitor have a safe and enjoyable trip,” McPadden said. “Targeted management gives us the flexibility to address the busiest days while preserving open access on days the park is operating well within capacity.”