Two Resignations From Sonora Elementary School Board

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Elementary School District received resignations from Board Clerk Steve Roos and Board President Reed Schoedl.

The recent changes to the Board of Trustees come during a period of district turmoil. The board put on administrative leave (and later fired) Superintendent Cheryl Griffiths following her arrest in January. We reported earlier that Griffiths and former Vice Principal Kristaine Quinn were charged with a misdemeanor related to failing to report an assault of a student by a speech therapist.

Principal Lora Hunter has served as Superintendent Designee since February 1st. She states her task is “to ensure continuity of leadership and district operations.” A Special Board Meeting was held on Tuesday, February 17, in the Sonora Elementary School Library to amend the Board calendar and schedule a Regular Board Meeting for Friday.

Hunter shares, “The purpose of the February 20 meeting is to appoint Twila Tosh as Interim Superintendent.”

She further details that Steven Treat, the Board President with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS), will provide governance support as needed during this transitional period.

In accordance with Education Code requirements, the District has 60 days to publicly announce two vacant Board Trustee positions. Community members interested in serving are encouraged to watch for official notices regarding the application process. If appointments are not made, elections will occur in the fall.