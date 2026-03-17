Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
82.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

PG&E Holds Virtual Town Hall Related To Safety And Resources In Central Valley

By Tracey Petersen
A PG&E worker helps to restore power Wednesday evening in Willow Springs - Courtesy photo by Sylvia Fraga

A PG&E worker helps to restore power Wednesday evening in Willow Springs - Courtesy photo by Sylvia Fraga

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is holding a virtual town hall for the Central Valley, including Mother Lode counties, tomorrow night regarding safety work in communities and resources available during an outage, with leaders on hand to answer questions.

According to company officials, this meeting is for customers in the Central Valley region, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, to share information about safety work in their community and resources available to support them. They added, “During the virtual town hall, customers will have the opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and connect with their local PG&E leaders, including Central Valley Regional Vice President Joshua Simes.”

View the chart provided by PG&E below with the details to link or dial in to access the meeting:

The event can be accessed via the link below, by phone or through PG&E’s website
The event can be accessed via the link below, by phone, or through PG&E’s website

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.