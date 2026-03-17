PG&E Holds Virtual Town Hall Related To Safety And Resources In Central Valley

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is holding a virtual town hall for the Central Valley, including Mother Lode counties, tomorrow night regarding safety work in communities and resources available during an outage, with leaders on hand to answer questions.

According to company officials, this meeting is for customers in the Central Valley region, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, to share information about safety work in their community and resources available to support them. They added, “During the virtual town hall, customers will have the opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and connect with their local PG&E leaders, including Central Valley Regional Vice President Joshua Simes.”

View the chart provided by PG&E below with the details to link or dial in to access the meeting: