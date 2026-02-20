Calaveras County Sheriff’s Vehicle Total During Wicked Weather

Calaveras County, CA—While assisting a stranded motorist, Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies were shocked when their patrol pickup was totaled.

Take a look at the vehicle damage displayed in the image box photos. One shot shows the tailgate torn off and the passenger side of the bed bashed in. Sheriff’s officials reported that it was not due to a collision; instead, it was due to storm-related conditions on Tuesday (2/17/26) night, when a tree fell onto the truck at an undisclosed location.

“We are sharing this to remind everyone that no one is exempt from the dangers of these conditions; it can happen to anyone, at any time,” stressed sheriff’s officials, adding, “Our deputies worked tirelessly throughout the night, conducting numerous welfare checks and responding to storm-related incidents across the county, and will continue to do so.”

The CHP asks travelers to avoid unnecessary travel, slow down, and never drive through flooded or barricaded roads. Luckily for the deputies, when the tree fell, they were not inside the cab, as they were assisting the individuals who called for help.