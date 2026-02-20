Wicked Winter Weather Closes Yosemite

Yosemite, CA—Yosemite National Park is closed this evening due to the wicked weather conditions moving through the region.

Park officials released this statement on social media: “Yosemite National Park is closed through Friday due to heavy snowfall and falling trees. Visitors with lodging reservations may enter the park through the Highway 140 (Arch Rock) entrance.”

The news came late on Thursday evening, after the park had been buried in snow for the past four days. As we reported here, the most recent closure was due to a major, record-breaking, multi-week winter storm that began on February 25, 2023, with the park reopening several weeks later.

The announcement comes as one of the park’s main attractions, the fiery Horsetail Falls, typically brings thousands of visitors to the park.

Park officials noted that it is not uncommon for the park to be closed while people are still inside, as previous disasters such as fires, floods, and rockfalls have resulted in many entrances being closed simultaneously.