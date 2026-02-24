Recent Storm Not Stopping Mobile Health Service Events Rolling Into Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – As the Mother Lode continues to recover from last week’s storm, local health officials report that it is not stopping free mobile health service events from rolling into Calaveras County this week.

Already underway today (2/24/26) and wrapping up at 5 p.m., the mobile dental van is at the San Andreas Central Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road off Mountain Ranch Road in the government center. All ages and walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made by calling 1-888-585-3368. Additionally, a Medi-Cal Dental Outreach Representative will be on hand with information about dental benefits and care.

Dental services include:

Exams

X-rays

Cleanings

Sealants

Fluoride varnish

Fillings

Simple tooth removal

Also, teaming up with the Resource Connection, starting on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Head Start and Early Head Start sites at 30 Vista Del Lago Drive in Valley Springs, can get free mobile health services for families and children of all ages with no appointment required. Then on Friday, February 27, 2026, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the van will move to the elementary school located at 240 Pine Street, off Highway 12.

Health services being offered:

Blood pressure checks

A1C testing

Asthma support

Fluoride varnish

For further information regarding the mobile services, contact Calaveras County Public Health at (209) 754-6460.