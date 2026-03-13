An Anniversary Giving a New ‘Leash’ On Life

TCSAC flyer celebrating the success of its spay and neuter program

Jamestown, CA—A year-old program is providing dogs and cats a new “leash” on life and working to cut down on the number of strays in Tuolumne County.

The sheriff’s animal control is celebrating the success of its spay and neuter program, which gives strays a better chance at finding a forever home.

“On February 12th, we celebrated the 1-year anniversary of our spay & neuter program here at the shelter, and we’re still incredibly proud of what this program has accomplished,” relayed animal control officials.

In the past year, more than 300 strays have been spayed and neutered before leaving the shelter through this program. According to shelter officials, “That’s over 300 animals given a healthier start, a better chance at adoption, and a powerful step toward reducing pet overpopulation in our community.”

Animal control provided these key points that this program has helped:

Increase adoption success

Improve animal health and recovery

Reduce the number of unwanted litters.

Make a lasting impact on shelter capacity and resources.

Shelter officials added, “We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated staff, veterinary partners, rescues, and supporters who make this work possible. This is what teamwork looks like.”