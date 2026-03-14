A Home Dream Come True

Sonora, CA – California is helping individuals with the cost of buying a home through the Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program, and the deadline to get approved is fast approaching.

This is the last weekend to register for a Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan, as the deadline is Monday, March 16, 2026. According to state housing officials, the loan is a down payment and/or closing-cost assistance program for first-generation homebuyers to be used in conjunction with the Dream For All Conventional first mortgage. When the house is sold or transferred, or the first mortgage is paid off in full, the homeowner repays the original down payment loan as well as a portion of the home’s value growth.

The California Housing Finance Agency provided these program highlights:

Offers up to 20% for down payment or closing costs, not to exceed $150,000.

The homebuyer must register for a voucher. A randomized drawing will select registrants who will receive the voucher. This will not be first-come, first-served.

Eligibility:

One borrower must be a first-generation homebuyer.

One borrower must be a current resident of California.

All borrowers must be first-time homebuyers.

Combined household income must meet CalHFA income limits for the county you are purchasing in.

The registration portal for the opportunity to receive a DFA loan voucher will close Monday, March 16, 2026, at 5 p.m. Click here for next steps on how to apply.