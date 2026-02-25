Disaster Recovery, Closed Sessions, On Tuolumne Supervisors Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 9 am.

It will open with a presentation on recent storm damage, including the Tuolumne Main Canal, and a related vote to ratify a local State of Emergency Declaration. County staff is scheduled to be on hand to provide information, along with officials from PG&E and the Tuolumne Utilities District.

The only other item on the open session portion of the agenda is to vote on projects for submittal to the California Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Allocation for Tuolumne County.

In addition, there are two closed session items related to “anticipated litigation.”