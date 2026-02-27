Skip to main content
Crash On HWY 108 Sends Two To Hospital

By Tracey Petersen
Crash with multiple vehicles involved on Highway 108 and Sunshine road in Sonora—CAL Fire TCU photo

  • Crash with multiple vehicles involved on Highway 108 and Sunshine road in Sonora—CAL Fire TCU photo

Sonora, CA – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 this afternoon slowed traffic and sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, including one driver who had to be flown from the scene.

The collision happened on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at about 1:25 p.m., at the Sunshine Road intersection. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado relayed that 84-year-old Judith Hastings of Sonora was driving a Mercedes SUV eastbound on Highway 108 while stopped in the left turn lane for Sunshine Road. At that same time, 20-year-old Quinn Clarke of Jamestown was driving a Ford Mustang in the opposite direction.

“Hastings failed to yield to traffic and made the left turn directly in the path of the Ford Mustang,” reported Machado, adding, “As a result, the front of the Ford Mustang crashed into the right side of the Mercedes SUV.”

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway, with the Mustang’s front end smashed into a ditch, as seen in the image-box photos. Hastings and Clarke sustained major injuries; both were transported to Modesto hospitals, with Hastings being flown from the scene for treatment.

Machado added that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash. Resources assisting on scene included CAL Fire TCU, Tuolumne County Fire Department, Twain Harte Fire, California Highway Patrol, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s.

