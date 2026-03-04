Surprise In March PG&E Bill, As PG&E Lowers Electric Prices For fifth Time

Sonora, CA — A surprise awaits customers this month when they open their Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) bill, as the company lowered electric prices five times since January 2024, including this month’s bill.

Overall, utility officials expect residential customer prices to be lower overall this year than last year. This was the third straight electric price drop since September for residential customers who get both power supply and delivery from PG&E. The March bill reduced residential electric rates by 1.8% compared to February rates and 8.3% for customers who received subsidized service through the California Alternate Rates for Energy, or CARE program. This means typical residential electricity bills will decrease by roughly $5.14 a month for the average customer and by about $10.37 a month for those who are subsidized. According to the utility, along with prior cuts, prices are now 13% lower, with the average user paying around $25 less each month.

“We are delivering on our promise to lower prices for our customers again, even as national prices are expected to rise. Our actions match our promises: we’ve reduced electric rates five times since January 2024 and remain committed to finding new ways to save and pass those savings on to our customers,” said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

This news comes as PG&E seeks a new four-year rate increase beginning in 2027 to cover infrastructure, system upgrading, and wildfire protection, which could potentially raise bills by $144 per year. Currently, the California Public Utilities Commission is studying the plan, with a final decision coming early next year.