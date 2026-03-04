Skip to main content
SPD K-9 Sniffs Out Drugs After Traffic Stop

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Sonora man when a police K-9 detected narcotics inside his truck and on the alleged suspect.

A Sonora Police Department night patrol unit in the vicinity of Highway 108 and Hess Avenue recently pulled over a Mazda pickup after spotting an equipment violation. Behind the wheel was 36-year-old Russell Garcia.

While he was being questioned, police said that K-9 Ridge sniffed the truck and detected drugs inside. A pat down of Garcia also revealed he had methamphetamine on him, but no amounts were disclosed. Garcia was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

