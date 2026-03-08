Second Week In March Mother Lode Roadwork

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 8th to the 14th.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for drainage work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and night work on Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control will take place from Gee Lane to Heinemann Lane for utility work on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control will take place from Lower Dorray Road to Centennial Mine Road for tree work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Confidence Road to Lyons Dam Road will allow for tree work beginning Monday, through Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



On Highway 12 one-way traffic control will take place from Southworth Road to Pine Street for drainage work beginning Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

