Candidate Lists Finalized For Tuolumne And Calaveras Elections

Sonora, CA — The list of people who will be seeking local office during the upcoming June Primary is known, as the filing deadline closed at 5 pm on Friday.

In Tuolumne County, the most competitive race will be District Two Supervisor. The candidates are incumbent Ryan Campbell and challengers Steve Green, Mark Brooks, Rayanne Tamayo, Juli Healy, and Diego Martinez.

The District Three Supervisor race has two candidates, incumbent Anaiah Kirk and challenger Tim McCaffrey.

Two candidates are running for Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, incumbent Zachary Abernathy and current Twain Harte Superintendent Gabe Wingo.

Incumbents running unopposed for other races include Superior Court Judge Laura Krieg, Tax Collector Justin Birtwhistle, Assessor/Recorder Kaenan Whitman, and Clerk/Auditor/Controller Donny McNair.

In Calaveras County, there are three candidates running for District Five Supervisor, incumbent Benjamin Stopper, former Supervisor Clyde Clapp, and challenger Bruce Giudici.

In the District Three race, incumbent Martin Huberty is running unopposed.

Others without challengers include Superintendent of Schools Jared Hungerford, Superior Court 1 Judge David Sanders, Superior Court Judge 2 Timothy Healy, Assessor Larie Durham, Auditor-Controller Gregory Sessions, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner, and Treasurer/Tax Collector Lehua Mossa.

State legislative and US congressional candidates will be announced later this month after the California Secretary of State’s Office collects all of the information from the various county offices that the districts cover.