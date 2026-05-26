Camp Tuolumne Trails Founder Jerry Baker Passes Away

Groveland, CA– Jerry Baker, founder of Camp Tuolumne Trails and a longtime advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has died after battling cancer for more than a year.

Camp officials announced Baker’s death in a memorial statement, saying he died peacefully May 22 after “courageously fighting cancer for over a year.” The announcement came days after Camp Tuolumne Trails revealed it would permanently cease operations and begin the process of selling its property in Groveland. According to the organization, Baker was diagnosed with brain cancer last spring and also suffered a stroke. Camp leadership said his absence created financial and administrative challenges that staff and the board of directors were ultimately unable to overcome. The board had hoped to continue operations into the 2026 season with the addition of a new executive director.

“This means that Camp Tuolumne Trails will not be operating programs in 2026 and that the organization has come to the end of its journey,” the organization wrote in a public statement.

Baker founded Camp Tuolumne Trails as a place where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities could experience outdoor recreation, independence, and community in an inclusive environment. In a statement memorializing Baker, camp officials said he dedicated his life to creating “a place where individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities could experience joy, belonging, adventure, and unconditional acceptance.”

Camp officials said details about a celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.