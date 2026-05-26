Calaveras Supervisors To Review Waste Fee Increase, Approve Proclamations

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will discuss several items at its meeting on Tuesday.

Included is adopting a resolution to accept CAL Waste’s proposed 3.35% rate increase for its updated contract in the county for the period spanning July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.

In addition, there will be a vote to create a voluntary retirement incentive program for eligible employees with at least 25 years of service, with the county paying between $25,000-$35,000. There will also be updates provided from the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and from Calaveras County Economic and Community Development.

Other items include proclamations celebrating the 100th anniversary of the San Andreas Town Hall, recognizing Robyn Berwick for her 20 years with the search and rescue team, and congratulating the 2026 Calaveras High valedictorians.

The meeting will start at 9 am.