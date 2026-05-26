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Regional Mountain Passes Closing Due To Anticipated Weather

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By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans closing passes - Caltrans Image

Caltrans closing passes - Caltrans Image

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Tuolumne County, CA — Caltrans reports that both Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at noon today (May 26). It is a temporary move due to an anticipated weather system passing through the area.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento reports that an unsettled weather system is building in Northern California with chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms over the next few days.

The eastbound closure of Sonora Pass will be at Kennedy Meadows, and the eastbound closure on Ebbetts Pass will be at Lake Alpine. Caltrans crews will inspect the highways after the weather system passes and determine when it is safe to reopen. Highway 89 Monitor Pass is also temporarily closing at noon.

Yosemite National Park has not announced any planned changes for Highway 120 Tioga Pass, as of 11:25 am.

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