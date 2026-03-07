Lumsden Road In Forest To Possibly Reopen This Summer

Sonora, CA – Lumsden Road in the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) is tentatively forecast to reopen this spring.

During a recent visit by the Chief of the Forest Service, Tom Schultz, forest officials announced that the roadway “should be open for the 2026 season, as early as May.” As earlier reported, the roadway in the Groveland Ranger District has been plagued with continuous severe storm-related damage since an atmospheric river event in 2023, causing severe washouts and requiring extensive, multi-million-dollar repairs.

Schultz visited several locations, including Lumsden Road (Forest Route 1N10), where he learned about the effort and challenges involved in reopening and maintaining the roadway. Some of those include rock falls, mudslides, downed trees, and failed roadbeds, which have kept parts of the road closed, particularly near the Southfork campground and Merals Pool access. Road repairs have been ongoing through 2024 and 2025.

The roadway is also subject to annual seasonal closures (typically Dec. 15–April 15) due to seasonal/wet conditions to prevent damage to the road and for public safety during winter. Meanwhile, work continues on the roadway.