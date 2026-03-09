Fuels Reduction Projects Funded In Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Amador Counties

Sonora, CA — The Sierra Nevada Conservancy, a state of California agency, announces that hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to the region aimed at making the landscape more wildfire resilient.

10 projects, statewide, were approved for funding at the recent meeting of the conservancy’s governing board. It is from the 2024 voter-approved Proposition 4 Climate Bond.

$876,822 is coming to Tuolumne County to build a minimum of 246 acres of fuelbreaks in the eastern portion of the county. The breaks will be along Highway 108 and Crabtree Road with the goal of protecting the town of Pinecrest.

$562,321 is allocated to Calaveras County to do 160 acres of fuels reduction work near Bummerville and West Point. The project will reduce ladder fuels in a shaded fuelbreak that the Bureau of Land Management installed in 2013.

In addition, the Amador Fire Safe Council will utilize $382,008 to construct a 400 to 500-foot-wide fuelbreak on 85 acres between the communities of Buckhorn and Barton along Highway 88.

SNC Executive Officer, Angela Avery, says, “Getting funds into the hands of our local and regional partners to reduce fuels in overly dense forests, widen and lengthen strategic fuelbreaks, and enhance critical ingress/egress routes, which all help to protect communities throughout the Sierra-Cascade, has been one of our primary goals since voters passed the Climate Bond in 2024.”