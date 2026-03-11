Skip to main content
Garage Fire Extinguished Near Tuolumne

By B.J. Hansen
Garage fire in Tuolumne - CAL Fire Image

Garage fire in Tuolumne - CAL Fire Image

Tuolumne, CA — Fire crews were busy Tuesday afternoon in the 16000 block of Morris Road.

CAL Fire reports that there was a report of a garage catching on fire. When the first responders arrived, they found smoke coming from a two-story garage structure. Crews made a strong offensive attack and quickly contained the blaze. Numerous fire resources were on the scene during the four o’clock hour.

Others who responded include Tuolumne County Fire and Tuolumne Rancheria Fire. Officials on the scene reported “great collaboration” among the various agencies.

The cause of the fire has been under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.

