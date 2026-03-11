Calling All Young Musicians Ready To Compete

Sonora, CA—The Aronos Research Club wants young musicians ready to show their talent and compete on the state stage and possibly bring home the big prize.

The organization encourages music students in grades 5 through 12 to compete in the statewide Young Musicians Competition, where they will showcase their skills in two distinct musical styles for a chance to win $500 in prize money. Fifth through eighth graders will compete, and high school students will compete against one another. Club officials note that digital performances can be submitted online.

Competition rules include applications with a résumé detailing music, education, and community involvement. Additionally, parents must sign a publicity and photo release form from the organization. There are three different categories: Vocal, Piano, and Other Instruments. Applicants can pick from four categories of music; however, they must enter two songs in two distinct genres for each category entered, using the list below:

1. Classical repertoire (Baroque, Classical, Romantic, or Contemporary periods)

2. Folk / Traditional

3. Pop / Broadway / Musical Theatre

4. Jazz / Blues

Previous winners are ineligible to enter the same category, and the application deadline is April 1, 2026. Club members will assist in guiding the student’s application through the process, according to club officials. For information on how to apply, contact Elena Linehan at garyelena007@gmail.com or at 209-532-7241 by phone or text.