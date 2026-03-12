District Four Senate Candidates Talk Issues In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Two of the candidates running for California Senate District 4 were on hand in Sonora on Wednesday afternoon speaking about their proposals for state government.

It was hosted by the Tuolumne County Business Council and the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors.

Speaking at the noon luncheon were agricultural leader Alexandra Duarte, a Republican, and Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon, a Democrat. The incumbent in the race, Republican Marie Alvarado-Gil, was originally scheduled to be on hand, but was a last-minute cancellation, citing that her daughter is having unexpected health challenges.

Both Duarte and Brandon spent several minutes speaking about their backgrounds and priorities, and then took questions from the nearly 40 people who were on hand.

Duarte and her husband, John, a former US Congressman, own Duarte Nursery in Stanislaus County, and grow wine grapes in El Dorado County. They have four children, and two are involved in the business. She spoke about the challenges faced related to business regulations, limited water supply, and increased insurance costs. She highlighted a desire to create “abundance” in California, related to housing, water, and healthy forests.

She added, “The state creates scarcity because it gives them power,” and also argued that state policies are pushing people to move out of mountain communities.

Duarte said her goal is to “be a voice of reason and to hold agencies accountable.” She also spoke about her support for school choice and raised concerns about the current state of education.

Brandon spoke about the need to build coalitions to get things accomplished at the state capitol. He said he is neither a conservative nor a liberal and described himself as a moderate, and a pragmatist. He argued that being a Democrat in a rural area would allow him to be on key committees, and at the table, when issues impacting rural life are being decided. He said constituents will find him to be “honest, accessible, and working to find common ground.”

He highlighted some of his work as a county supervisor, including boosting funding for law enforcement and making improvements to roads. He said that the county’s roads were ranked the worst in the state when he entered office, and said now they are only the fifth worst, arguing that some progress is being made.

He said his top priorities in the Senate would be Fire Insurance, Healthcare, and Housing.

Some of the questions posed by audience members surrounded business regulations, the state’s growing budget, forest management, tribal relations, and breaking the extremes at the state capitol. The luncheon lasted about an hour and a half.

The primary election is coming up on June 2. The top two candidates in the race, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the November General Election.