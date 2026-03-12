Connections Academy, Avery Middle, Named California Distinguished Schools

Tuolumne, CA — Two local schools have been selected for the prestigious 2026 California Distinguished Schools Program.

It recognizes schools that distinguish themselves on the basis of exemplary student outcomes.

408 schools were picked statewide, and locally, they include the Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Summerville High School and Avery Middle School in the Vallecito Union School District.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond says, “An excellent public education has the power to transform lives, and I commend the educators and school communities who have dedicated themselves to producing exemplary results. This year’s California Distinguished Schools represent the hard work of our middle and high school educators and school staff, who provide our secondary students with life-changing educational opportunities.”

Schools are graded in three categories: exemplary achievers, achievement gap closers, and beacons of opportunity.

Summerville High School Principal, Brett Christopher, adds, “This is a great accomplishment and truly a testament to the Summerville Union High School District and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy staff. They all work so hard to make sure our students continue to achieve their goals and find success. This is definitely proof of their hard work, and the hard work of our students. We are very proud!”