Sonora Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man led CHP officers on a high-speed chase along a main thoroughfare from East Sonora to Sonora, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

A rider on a 2023 Yamaha motorcycle recently blew through the stoplight after midnight at the Mono Way and Standard Road intersection. With lights and sirens blaring, CHP officers tried to pull the rider, 55-year-old Keenan Browning, over, but instead he took off.

According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, during the chase, Browning was driving erratically and crossing over the double-yellow lines. The pursuit ended when Browning pulled into an Adventist Health Sonora parking lot and gave himself up.

Officers searched Browning, turning up drug paraphernalia. Machado relayed that the officer also learned Browning did not have a driver’s license. He was transported to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked for felony evading, including disregarding safety and going the wrong way, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.