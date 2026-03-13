Community Meeting About Mokelumne Hill Roundabout

Mokelumne Hill, CA — An informational meeting is planned later this month about the Highway 26/49 roundabout planned for Mokelumne Hill.

It is designed to be a safety improvement project aimed at reducing both the number and severity of crashes at the intersection.

Caltrans officials will be on hand from 6:30 – 8 pm on Thursday, March 26, at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall (8283 Main Street). They will present the final plan and answer questions. The community is invited to attend. The construction costs for Caltrans are estimated to be over $7 million, with additional funding for construction support, right of way, planning, and environmental work. It is being funded by 2020 SHOPP state funding.