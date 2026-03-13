New Disc Golf Course To Be Unveiled In Groveland

Groveland, CA — Thanks to a local collaboration, there is a new 18-hole disc golf course at Groveland’s Mary Laveroni Park.

An official ribbon-cutting and “first throw” event is planned for Wednesday, March 18, at 2 pm. The community is invited to attend.

It was a joint effort between the Groveland Community Services District (GCSD), Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County, and the Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club.

Designed to challenge experienced players while remaining accessible to beginners, the course utilizes the natural beauty and terrain to provide a free recreational activity for residents and visitors of all ages.

“We celebrate more than a new 18-basket disc golf course, we celebrate what strong community partnerships can achieve,” says Pete Kampa, GCSD General Manager. “This new course enhances recreation, promotes healthy living, and advances our long-term vision for connected parks and trails in Groveland.”

“Disc golf is a unique outdoor activity that is accessible to everyone of all ages, fitness levels, and experience,” adds Chris Graham, President of Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club. “The courses we have installed with BZP at Columbia El, Cassina High, and Twain Harte El are great spots for kids and newcomers to learn disc golf. This Groveland course expands the area served to south county, and is a great opportunity to further challenge new and experienced players, while still remaining accessible to everyone.”

Some of the highlights include the unique hanging basket in the spider tree, and a top-of-the-world hole with views of Yosemite National Park’s snow-topped peaks. The 18- hole course is designed to challenge all disc golfers, and a shorter nine-hole option is for families and new players.