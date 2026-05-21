Memorial Day Weekend Events

There are many events planned for the 2026 Memorial Day weekend.

This Friday the Tuolumne County Parks and Recreation Department invites you to participate or cheer on the athletes at the 51st annual Special Athlete’s Track and Field day. Registration opens at Summerville High School at 9:00am and events begin at 10:15am. Participation is open to athletes from Tuolumne, Calaveras and Amador County who are in kindergarten through high school as well as adults of all ages with physical and/or intellectual disabilities.

This Friday the Northern California Regional Group of Ford Model A Enthusiasts will host the Sonora A’s Mini Roundup from 1 to 3 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in the Manzanita building and lawn area. There will be a hands-on seminar and more as detailed here.

Friday and Saturday the Mi-Wuk Village Sugar Pine Fire Protection District’s Auxiliary’s 2026 Rummage Sale fundraiser is from 8 AM – 4 PM both days at the fire station in Sugar Pine. Donate clean and usable items before 4 PM Thursday as detailed here.

The Sierra Saints Christian Motorcycle Club presents the 3rd annual “Fun Raiser” this Saturday. There will be a ride through the foothills starting at 10 AM. A barbecue lunch will be served at noon at the Moose Lodge on Longeway Road in East Sonora. More details are here.

Saturday is the Gold Country Youth Business Fair brings an opportunity for young entrepreneurs age 8 to 17 to showcase their products and services. The event is also a chance for kids to learn skills such as marketing, budgeting, customer service and more. The fair will take place at Murphys Community Park from 11 AM to 3 PM as detailed here.

The Annual Spring Peddler’s Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday in Arnold on Highway 4. The Peddler’s Faire will feature antiques, collectibles, original art and crafts, food, and more. The event is held from 9 AM to 4 PM with the Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department serving cold beers. The event is free for everyone, details are in the event listing.

Also in Arnold there will be a Book Sale at the Arnold Branch Library from 9 AM to 4 PM. Purchase gently used books, puzzles, CDs, DVDs for all ages with proceeds benefiting programs and library needs as detailed here.

Vets Helping Vets and Harvest Ministries will present the Strawberry Days Flea Market at West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City. The three day Flea Market runs each day from Friday through Sunday with vendors, vintage items and antiques.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM through October. This weekend and Memorial Day, catch the History Train, a unique interpretive experience with stories inspired by the Gold Rush era in Tuolumne County and the early days of the Sierra Railroad.

The Pine Mountain Lake Equestrian Center is hosting Roping in the Pines this Saturday through Monday. Ropin’ in the Pines is a free for spectators as a celebration of Western tradition and skill. Watch as cowboys and cowgirls from across the West compete in horsemanship, roping, and more as detailed here.

There are three garage sales this weekend as well.

The Motherlode Feral Cat Alliance (MFCA) is hosting a garage sale fundraiser in the Murphys Diggins Mobile Home Park on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM. Since 2022 MFCA states the all-volunteer non-profit organization has financially assisted in spaying and neutering over 3,600 feral and community cats throughout the Motherlode region. More details are in the event listing here.

The Annual Greenhorn Creek Community Garage Sale is this Saturday with multiple homes selling home goods, sporting goods, collectables and more. The event will also feature the Angels Camp Friends of the Library book and cookie sale as detailed here.

Another garage sale will be in Twain Harte on Saturday from 9 AM to 3:30 PM as listed in our Classifieds here.

The 2nd Sonora Farmers Market of 2026 is this Saturday morning and Pinecrest is showing Mandalorian and Grogu this weekend and next weekend.

Sunday at noon Copperopolis Town Square will host Memorial Day Madness. There will be local vendors, family games, bounce houses, local vendors and lively music. There will be a flag raising at 1 PM and the event continues until 4 PM.

On Memorial Day, this Monday Veterans and family members of fallen heroes will meet at Eproson Park in Twain Harte at 11 AM. The 22nd Annual Military Parade will begin at 11:30 AM, they will present the colors followed by a presentation and the changing of the flag. The flag raising ceremony and a speaker will honor Donald Moor from the US Air Force and Mike McCaffrey from the Marines.

Monday there will also be a Memorial Day Service at Courthouse Park in Downtown Sonora. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3154, will start the service at 11:30 am and will honor our nation’s fallen.

A Memorial Day service at the Copperopolis Historical Cemetery will be held on Monday at 11 AM by the VFW 12118. The short memorial service will be followed by the placement of flags on Veterans’ graves.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide will be The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland. Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather on our local webcams here. Highway 108 Sonora Pass is open as detailed here.