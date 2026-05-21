TCSO Addresses Misinformation Of Soulsbyville School Incidents

Soulsbyville, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have released statements regarding misinformation surrounding separate Soulsbyville Elementary School incidents—both involving guns.

One incident occurred at the school with a student allegedly making threats, and another teen, associated with the school, was accused of thefts in the Willow Springs area. Sheriff’s officials say they released the statement below on the two incidents so that the public would get the correct information:

“Due to the misinformation circulating within the community regarding the alleged threats involving Soulsbyville Elementary School, we are releasing the following information to provide accurate details and address public concern.

On 05/15/26, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the administration of Soulsbyville Elementary School regarding an alleged threat. A School Resource Deputy (SRD) responded to the school and contacted staff members and several students, including the 13-year-old student involved in the incident. Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the comments allegedly made by the student did not rise to the level of a criminal violation. The student was disciplined by the school and sent home.

The School Resource Deputy immediately followed up with the student and parent at their residence to ensure all firearms in the home were properly secured and that the child did not have access to any weapons. The family was cooperative with the deputy and the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat to the school, students, or staff.

In a separate and unrelated incident on 05/17/26, a 14-year-old juvenile associated with Soulsbyville Elementary School (not the same juvenile from the previous incident) was discovered prowling in the Willow Springs Drive area of Soulsbyville. During the incident, the juvenile entered several unlocked vehicles and stole multiple items, including a pistol.

With the assistance of community members and surveillance video footage, deputies were able to identify the juvenile and their residence. On 05/18/26, deputies responded to the residence and, with the cooperation of family members, conducted a search of the home. During the search, deputies recovered the stolen firearm.

On 05/19/26, the juvenile was arrested by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies and booked into the Motherlode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.

We understand the concern these incidents have caused within our community and encourage the public to rely on verified information released by official sources.”