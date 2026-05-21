No Decision Yet On Sonora Tobacco Ordinance

Sonora, CA — An action on whether to implement a tobacco licensing program in the City of Sonora was delayed until the June 1st meeting.

It was the item that garnered the most discussion at this week’s city council meeting, as different ideas and concerns were raised. The goal of a potential Tobacco Retail License ordinance is to ensure compliance with tobacco sales (and reduce illegal underage use).

The city has been investigating a potential annual fee on sellers of tobacco products, potentially up to $260, or a system that instead just places heavy fees on violators. The revenue would be used to initiate the additional compliance efforts. Over a dozen retailers in Sonora would be impacted. It was noted at the meeting that tobacco sellers already pay a $265 state required fee, which is scheduled to soon increase to $450. However, none of that state money goes to local enforcement, which is one of the reasons cited for looking at the additional local program.

Some of the retailers have raised concerns about the potential increased costs of doing business. Instead of a vote, it was sent back to staff for various revisions to be incorporated into a potential ordinance that will be brought back for consideration next month. It could also place limitations on where future tobacco retailers could operate.

The revised ordinance will be available for review prior to the meeting on June 1st. Community members and council representatives will have additional time to ask questions and give input at the June meeting.