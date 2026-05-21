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Deadline Approaches For Mother Lode Fair Exhibitors

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By B.J. Hansen
Mother Lode Fair Exhibits

Mother Lode Fair Exhibits

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Sonora, CA — Exhibitors at this summer’s Mother Lode Fair have some key dates fast approaching.

Still exhibit entries must be submitted by Tuesday, May 26. They include photography, arts and crafts, preserved foods, floriculture, quilts, fine arts, collections, hobbies, etc.

The deadline for livestock entries is Friday, June 5. Junior livestock exhibitors are encouraged to review all entry requirements and important information in the Livestock Exhibitors Handbook.

More information is available at motherlodefair.org. People can also call 209-532-7428 with questions.

The 2026 Mother Lode Fair will celebrate “Heritage, Honor, and Hometown Fun” as part of America’s 250th anniversary and California’s 175th anniversary. This year’s event runs July 2-5 at the fairgrounds in Sonora.

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