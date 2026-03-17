Sonora PD Relaxes Policies Regarding Officer Beards And Tattoos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department made changes to its Personal Appearance Standards for its officers.

Up until just recently, Sonora officers had been prohibited from having full beards (but mustaches and goatees were allowed) and tattoos showing on their arms or legs (had to be covered).

Late last year, the Sonora Police Department Police Officers Association requested a modification to both, to allow beards and the exposure of arm tattoos, as an effort to evolve with the times.

The PD conducted an online community survey, and the results showed 85% in support of allowing beards and 86% in support of tattoos showing while in uniform.

Police Chief Turu VanderWiel told the city council members that in response, he recently launched a 12-month pilot program to test the relaxed standards. He said there is also oversight to ensure that arm tattoos are not offensive.

The actions of the police department did not require city council approval, but at this week’s meeting, all five members vocally endorsed allowing the department to proceed with the changes.

Councilmember Andy Merrill joked, “I’ll make the bold and unexpected claim that I am in full support of it, as someone with a beard and tattoos.”

Chief VanderWiel smiled and replied, “I figured you would be the hard sell.”

Councilmember Bess Levine added, “I think we should let them have their beards and tattoos however they see fit.”

Councilmember Mark Plummer supported the pilot project, but also stated that he is “old-fashioned” and would have concerns about any face or neck tattoos.

Councilmember Stephen Opie was also in support, but raised some questions about how the PD will determine what is considered offensive (type of tattoos), and didn’t want to have a situation where someone gets a tattoo today that is considered “honorable,” but years down the road, a person might consider it to be offensive, for whatever reason.

After the 12-month period, the police department will review whether the changes had any impact on operations.

In addition, at this week’s meeting, the council approved changes to the summer farmers markets (click here to view an earlier story about the proposals). The council will continue to close a portion of adjacent Stewart Street on market mornings to grow the footprint and also expand the season for three additional weeks past mid-October. The market always kicks off in mid-May.