Stanislaus National Forest Seeks Interest In Campground Operations Along Highway 108 and 120

Sonora, CA—The Stanislaus National Forest is seeking expressions of interest from prospective operators for the management and maintenance of government-owned campgrounds and other recreation facilities along the Highway 108 and Highway 120 corridors.

The U.S. Forest Service is inviting businesses and organizations to submit concepts and ideas for providing public services at the sites, including proposals that could reimagine how the recreation areas are used. The agency said the request is intended to gauge interest in future concessionaire opportunities and gather feedback on potential improvements. The solicitation, known as a Request for Expressed Interest, is not a formal bid process and will not result in the award of a special use permit. Instead, it will help the Forest Service determine whether there is sufficient interest to move forward with future competitive solicitations for the two corridors. According to the Forest Service, separate concession opportunities are expected to be offered for the Highway 120 and Highway 108 corridors as existing operational agreements expire.

Additional information about the Request for Express Interest, including maps and descriptions of the recreation sites, is available on the Stanislaus National Forest website here.