Tangipa Argues Against Release Of Convicted Sex Offender

Sacramento, CA — A rally was held by Republican lawmakers and others on Wednesday in Sacramento, arguing against the planned release of convicted child predator Gregory Lee Vogelsang.

He was convicted in 1999 of child molestation charges in Placer County involving five boys, as well as kidnapping. Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa was one of the speakers.

He argued, “Let us be clear what the governor, and this supermajority in Sacramento, have given to the people. The only life sentence that is given is to the victims and the survivors.”

Wednesday’s rally took place shortly before a parole board hearing reviewing Vogelsang’s case.

Vogelsong had earlier received a sentence of 355 years to life in prison and has served 27 years. The Board of Parole Hearings granted him parole in November, a decision that Tangipa indicates has raised concerns among lawmakers and community members.

The case has drawn renewed scrutiny of California’s Elderly Parole Program, which allows individuals age 50 and older who have served at least 20 years in prison to be considered for parole.