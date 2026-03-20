Traffic Delays Planned On Highway 4 Near Vallecito

Vallecito, CA — Caltrans warns that travelers on Highway 4 should expect up to 10-minute delays today between Vallecito Bypass Road and Parrotts Ferry Road.

There will be one-way traffic control due to planned signal work. We report on the planned highway work at the start of each week, but Caltrans notes that this project was added to the list afterward. It will run from 7 am – 4 pm.

As noted earlier, there is also drainage work planned today on Highway 26 between Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road and Heinemann Lane. Similar delays are anticipated between 7 am – 4 pm.