Supervisor Griefer And Senator Alvarado-Gil To Host Town Hall

Groveland, CA — An event coming up next week in Groveland will feature District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer and California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

It is an open house/townhall. Senator Alvarado-Gil is planning to speak about Wildfire Risk Reduction and Insurance Affordability. It will be held at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road on Tuesday.

Supervisor Griefer says the doors will open at 4:30 pm, Senator Alvarado-Gil will be speaking from around 5 pm -6:30 pm, and after that will be open time for questions until around 7:30 pm.

The community is invited to attend.