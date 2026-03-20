Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
83.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Griefer And Senator Alvarado-Gil To Host Town Hall

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Community Resilience Center

Groveland Community Resilience Center

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — An event coming up next week in Groveland will feature District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer and California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil.

It is an open house/townhall. Senator Alvarado-Gil is planning to speak about Wildfire Risk Reduction and Insurance Affordability. It will be held at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road on Tuesday.

Supervisor Griefer says the doors will open at 4:30 pm, Senator Alvarado-Gil will be speaking from around 5 pm -6:30 pm, and after that will be open time for questions until around 7:30 pm.

The community is invited to attend.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.