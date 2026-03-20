Traffic Alert For Travelers In Mokelumne Hill As Event Closes Downtown Street

Mokelumne Hill, CA—A traffic alert for later this afternoon in Mokelumne Hill for a street dance that will close Main Street in the downtown area.

The Mokelumne Hill Community Trust is holding the event from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Calaveras County Public Works reports the closure is to protect pedestrians during the dance. Main Street will be closed from Highway 49 to Center Street.

Local road officials ask drivers to observe all traffic controls, signage, and on-site personnel. Questions about the event can be directed to the Mokelumne Hill Community Trust at (209) 286-8064.