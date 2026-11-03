Supervisor Anaiah Kirk To Host Town Halls On District 3 Road Improvement Priorities

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County District 3 Supervisor Anaiah Kirk is hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout November to gather public input on local road improvement priorities ahead of the 2027 paving season.

Kirk says road conditions, including potholes, deteriorating asphalt, and deferred maintenance, have been among the most common concerns raised by residents. Over the past two years, the Board of Supervisors has worked to prioritize road funding, including an effort led by Kirk in September 2025 to direct Transient Occupancy Tax revenue toward road improvements. The county has also purchased additional road maintenance equipment, including an asphalt paver, hot patch machine, and chip seal equipment, and approved pay increases to help recruit and retain road crews.

The county’s adopted 2026-27 budget includes approximately $3 million in additional asphalt funding, with about $600,000 designated for District 3. The upcoming town halls will give residents an opportunity to identify roads and neighborhoods they believe should receive priority. Kirk says public input will be reviewed with the county’s Public Works Department to help develop a paving plan. All meetings are scheduled from 6 to 6:30 p.m.:

Tuesday, Nov. 10: Tuolumne CRC, 18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne, focusing on Tuolumne Township.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: Tuolumne CRC, 18241 Bay Ave., Tuolumne, focusing on Ponderosa Hills.

Thursday, Nov. 12: Twain Harte Community Center, 18775 Manzanita Drive, focusing on the Twain Harte community.

Monday, Nov. 16: Mi-Wuk Word of Life Fellowship, 24630 Highway 108, focusing on the area from Sugar Pine to Long Barn.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Pinecrest School, 30433 Old Strawberry Road, focusing on the area from Cold Springs to Strawberry.

Residents are encouraged to attend and bring specific road names and locations they believe need attention.