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Tuolumne County Supervisors To Consider Deputy’s 20 years Of service And More

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By Nic Peterson
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

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Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will be discussing a number of items for consideration, including recognition of a sheriff’s deputy for two decades of service.

Supervisors will consider recognizing Deputy Marcus Green for his 20 years of service to Tuolumne County. Supervisors will also consider adopting a resolution approving the 2026-2028 memorandum of understanding between Tuolumne County and the Tuolumne County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association Sworn Unit.

The meeting agenda also includes two closed-session matters: one involving existing litigation in the case of In the Matter of X.M., filed in Tuolumne County Superior Court, and another involving labor negotiations with all bargaining units.

A public hearing is also scheduled on a proposed ordinance amending Chapter 3.40 of the county code. The ordinance would add provisions allowing community benefit facility fee waivers and facility-use waivers for volunteer service organizations.

The meeting will start Tuesday at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.

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