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Vote Centers Now Open On Election Day

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By B.J. Hansen
Vote Here In Tuolumne County - Election

Vote Here In Tuolumne County - Election

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Sonora, CA — It is Election Day, and there are numerous county, special district, and school board races in the Mother Lode.

Also, some school bond measures and state and federal races will be decided. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair encourages anyone still voting by mail to go inside the post office to have it postmarked. Any ballots postmarked by today will be counted. They can also be left at one of the 10 official ballot drop boxes up until 8 pm.

For those wanting to cast ballots in person, vote centers are open today (7 am – 8 pm).

Tune in for live twice-hourly election night updates after the polls close on AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. The results will also be updated in the myMotherLode.com Election section.

Click here for vote center/drop box location information for Tuolumne County, and click here for Calaveras County.

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