Planned Calaveras Gasification Plant Receives $25-Million USDA Loan

Wilseyville, CA — A major project planned for construction in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County is one of three in California to receive a combined $61-million in funding from the USDA Timber Production and Expansion Guaranteed Loan program.

The Blue Mountain Electric Company, LLC, plans to build and operate a 3-megawatt gasification plant in Wilseyville to convert forestry biomass waste into synthetic natural gas through thermochemical processing. USDA awarded $25 million in financing for the estimated $42.2 million project, with USDA’s investment going toward plant construction and working capital for operating expenses.

Another California entity receiving loan dollars is Alpenglow Timber, LLC ($18.5 million), to establish a new sawmill in Nevada County. It will fund facility construction and equipment to expand timber production in an area of high need.

In addition, a $17.5 million loan is going to Sierra Products Holdings, Inc. (which owns a mill in Terra Bella, California) to modernize and improve its operational efficiency, and increase timber processing capacity. Sierra Forest Products has contracts with the US Forest Service to cut and remove timber from high-priority areas and supports cleanup and recovery following wildfires.

“The value of National Forest Systems lands is demonstrated by providing various forest products, such as timber, lumber, paper, bioenergy, and other wood products,” said U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “The American forest products industry is critical to maintaining the health of the nation’s forests. The Timber Production and Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program is one of many ways the Forest Service partners with the timber industry to maintain rural jobs, processing facilities, and an outlet for wood that needs to be removed from national forests.”

Bryan Anguiano, the California State Director for Rural Development with the USDA, adds, “After years of severe wildfire impacts across the Golden State, California is grateful to receive the largest TPEP investment in the nation. This funding reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting our state from wildfire risks, while strengthening domestic timber industries that create jobs and keep our forests clean.”

$115 million in TPEP loans were approved across eight states.