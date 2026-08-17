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Gasoline Prices Remain Elevated In California As Demand Eases

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By Nic Peterson
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Sonora, CA—Gasoline demand declined slightly nationwide, but California remains the most expensive state in the country for gasoline, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA reported that U.S. gasoline demand fell from about 9.03 million barrels per day to 8.96 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline supplies also declined slightly, while gasoline production averaged about 9.6 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $83.27 a barrel. U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 17.4 million barrels from the previous week, although inventories remain about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

California’s average gasoline price was $5.58 per gallon, the highest in the nation. Hawaii ranked second at $5.43, followed by Washington at $5.16. Locally, the latest reported prices show regular gasoline at $4.96 per gallon at Gold Country Gas on South Washington Street in Sonora. In San Andreas, Pari Mart on West St. Charles Street was reporting $5.29 per gallon, while Claim Jumper Outpost on Highway 120 in Groveland-Big Oak Flat was reporting $5.39 per gallon.

A daily updated list of local gas prices can be found here.

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