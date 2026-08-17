Angels Camp Eyes Data Center Moratorium

Angels Camp, CA — Similar to what is planned in Calaveras County (for unincorporated areas), the Angels Camp City Council will vote on approving a 45-day moratorium on data centers.

We reported last week on the 5-0 direction of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors to create an urgency ordinance to temporarily halt any projects.

The Angels Camp City Council meets at 6 pm on Tuesday. Reasons cited in the meeting documents for the proposed moratorium include the lack of a regulatory framework for these types of projects and the potential impacts on energy, water, and other related resources. AI data centers consume high amounts of electricity, require extensive cooling infrastructure, and can generate persistent noise, heat, and vibration.

They are being built nationwide at a rapid pace to meet the demands of artificial intelligence. A 45-day moratorium in Angels Camp would require a 4/5 vote. It would give the city time to review the issue and potentially develop a more long-term ordinance.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a public hearing about a proposed amendment to an ordinance related to barbering and cosmetology in homes, and an ordinance streamlining permitting of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Hydrogen stations (addressing new state requirements for it).

The meeting will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday at the Angels Fire House on Vallecito Road.